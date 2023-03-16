Cardinals sign LB White, OL Froholdt to 2-year deals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals announced deals Wednesday with linebacker Kyzir White, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and defensive lineman Kevin Strong. White and Froholdt were added on two-year deals while Strong signed a one-year contract. The 26-year-old White gives the Cardinals a veteran linebacker to pair with Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles make the Super Bowl last season. White spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Froholdt played in all 17 games with Cleveland last season. Strong had 23 tackles last season for Tennessee.

