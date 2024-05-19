Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., alleging breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Saturday claims Harrison did not fulfill his obligations and estimated the damage in “millions of dollars.” Harrison was a star receiver at Ohio State when he signed the deal in 2023 and the Cardinals used the No. 4 overall pick to select him in last month’s NFL draft. Details of the contract were redacted and Harrison has publicly denied its existence.

