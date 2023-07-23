Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright set to return on Monday at Arizona

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is expected to come off the injured list to start Monday at Arizona. The 41-year-old Wainwright was placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 because of shoulder irritation. The three-time All-Star could throw around 65 pitches against the Diamondbacks. Wainwright went 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts last year, helping St. Louis win the NL Central. But he is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA in his 18th major league season. After a series of cortisone injections and bullpen sessions, Wainwright says there’s a “dramatic difference” in his pitches, with more life, bite and late movement.

