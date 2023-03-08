Cardinals release WR Anderson after unproductive season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals released receiver Robbie Anderson on Wednesday, ending a short and unproductive stint. The Cardinals traded for Anderson midway through last season, sending a pair of future late-round draft picks back to the Carolina Panthers. The hope was the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder would help the offense after an injury to Marquise Brown. But the 29-year-old Anderson was slow to acclimate to the Cardinals’ offense and had just seven catches for 76 yards over 10 games.

