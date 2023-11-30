Cardinals release three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz, clear way for rising McBride

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals released veteran tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday, clearing the way for the rapidly-improving Trey McBride to assume the starting role. The 33-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent the past five games on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He returned from an ACL tear in 2022 and played in seven games this season with 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. Even if Ertz had returned from his most recent injury, he would have likely lost playing time to McBride, a second-year player who has emerged as one of the bright spots in a tough season. The Cardinals have a 2-10 record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.