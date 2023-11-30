Cardinals release three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz, clear way for rising McBride

By The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz pauses on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Arizona Cardinals released veteran tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday, Nov. 30, clearing the way for the rapidly-improving Trey McBride to assume the starting role. The 33-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent the past five games on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals released veteran tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday, clearing the way for the rapidly-improving Trey McBride to assume the starting role. The 33-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent the past five games on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He returned from an ACL tear in 2022 and played in seven games this season with 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. Even if Ertz had returned from his most recent injury, he would have likely lost playing time to McBride, a second-year player who has emerged as one of the bright spots in a tough season. The Cardinals have a 2-10 record.

