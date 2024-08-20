Cardinals release Brandon Crawford, reinstate Matt Carpenter from IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals released veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford and reinstated infielder Matt Carpenter from the injured list on Tuesday.

Crawford, a four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star in 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, hit .169 with a homer and four RBIs in 80 plate appearances for the Cardinals this season. He last played on Aug. 10.

The 37-year-old Crawford was signed as a free agent this offseason to back up rookie Masyn Winn, who has been having a strong season as St. Louis’ regular leadoff hitter. That meant fewer opportunities for Crawford.

Carpenter had been sidelined with a lower back strain. He’s hitting .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs in a utility role.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis and recalled infielder Luken Baker ahead of Tuesday night’s game against NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.