Cardinals release Brandon Crawford, reinstate Matt Carpenter from IL

By JOE HARRIS The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Brandon Crawford tosses his bat after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals released veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford and reinstated infielder Matt Carpenter from the injured list on Tuesday.

Crawford, a four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star in 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, hit .169 with a homer and four RBIs in 80 plate appearances for the Cardinals this season. He last played on Aug. 10.

The 37-year-old Crawford was signed as a free agent this offseason to back up rookie Masyn Winn, who has been having a strong season as St. Louis’ regular leadoff hitter. That meant fewer opportunities for Crawford.

Carpenter had been sidelined with a lower back strain. He’s hitting .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs in a utility role.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis and recalled infielder Luken Baker ahead of Tuesday night’s game against NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

