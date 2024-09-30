Cardinals rebuild goes backward in a humbling 42-14 loss to the Commanders

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray only had a few moments to look downfield early in the third quarter before he was mauled by Washington’s Bobby Wagner and Daron Payne, taking another sack during a miserable day for the Arizona Cardinals. One ineffective play later, the quarterback trudged off the field as boos rained down from the home crowd. Arizona’s rebuild took a step backward in a demoralizing 42-14 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. The Cardinals jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but were outplayed in virtually every facet for the next 3 1/2 quarters.

