Cardinals rebuild goes backward in a humbling 42-14 loss to the Commanders

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray only had a few moments to look downfield early in the third quarter before he was mauled by Washington’s Bobby Wagner and Daron Payne, taking another sack during a miserable day for the Arizona Cardinals. One ineffective play later, the quarterback trudged off the field as boos rained down from the home crowd. Arizona’s rebuild took a step backward in a demoralizing 42-14 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. The Cardinals jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but were outplayed in virtually every facet for the next 3 1/2 quarters.

