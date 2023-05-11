Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims

By The Associated Press
Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray waves as he is introduced during halftime of the NCAA college football team's spring game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting, including $15,000 to a 6-year-old boy who lost his entire family. Murray is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred. The quarterback also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links to donate with his 372,000 followers on Twitter. Murray has played four seasons for the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

