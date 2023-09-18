Cardinals put two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker on injured reserve after hamstring injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker has been placed on injured reserve following a hamstring injury suffered last week during practice, adding more adversity for the winless Arizona Cardinals. Baker was inactive for the Cardinals on Sunday during a 31-28 loss to the New York Giants. The Cardinals blew a 21-point, third-quarter lead in the game, which was the biggest collapse for the franchise since 2011. Baker will miss at least the next four games. The Cardinals are already without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from an ACL injury in his right knee suffered last season. He won’t return until at least Week 5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.