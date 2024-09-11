Cardinals put starting right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve with a knee injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have put starting right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve because of a knee injury suffered in the season-opening loss against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the move on Wednesday and said he’s “not going to speculate” how long the injury would keep him off the field. He’ll have to miss at least four games. Veteran Kelvin Beachum is one of the potential replacements. He entered the game for Williams after his injury. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Williams signed a $30 million, two-year deal with the Cardinals during the offseason after playing the previous four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals.

