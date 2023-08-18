Cardinals promote rookie shortstop Winn, place Nootbar on the IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals announced after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Mets they are promoting rookie shortstop Masyn Winn from Triple-A Memphis. St. Louis also said it was placing outfielder Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion) on the 10-day injured list. The Cardinals added Winn to the 40-man roster. He will take Nootbaar’s spot on the active roster ahead of Friday’s game against the Mets. Winn, 21, who was the Cardinals second round draft choice (54th player overall) in the 2020 MLB draft. He is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the organization’s top prospect (16th overall).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.