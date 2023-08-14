Cardinals place Steven Matz on 15-day IL, will give Adam Wainwright another start

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Monday. Matz reported some soreness after his start Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals. The Cardinals also said Adam Wainwright will make another start. Wainwright is two wins shy of 200 in his career. Wainwright is 3-7 with an 8.38 ERA this season.

