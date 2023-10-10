Cardinals place running back James Conner on injured reserve after knee injury vs. Bengals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed leading rusher James Conner on injured reserve following a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. It’s another blow for the Cardinals, who already are missing franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker because of injuries. Conner currently ranks eighth in the NFL with 364 yards rushing and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The 28-year-old Conner appeared to get hurt near the end of the first half on Sunday. He tried to return, jogging up and down on the sideline in full uniform, but didn’t play another snap.

