Cardinals place pitcher Jake Woodford on injured list with right shoulder strain

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jake Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain. Woodford (2-2) worked 2 1/3 innings against Houston on Thursday, giving up four runs on four hits, including a home run, and walked two. He has a 5.67 ERA. The 26-year-old right-hander was also on the 15-day list in May with right shoulder problems.

