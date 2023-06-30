Cardinals place pitcher Jake Woodford on injured list with right shoulder strain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jake Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain. Woodford (2-2) worked 2 1/3 innings against Houston on Thursday, giving up four runs on four hits, including a home run, and walked two. He has a 5.67 ERA. The 26-year-old right-hander was also on the 15-day list in May with right shoulder problems.

