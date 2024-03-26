Cardinals place Dylan Carlson on injured list and will start Victor Scott at center field

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak says center fielder Dylan Carlson will begin the season on the injured list with a sprained left shoulder. Carlson was injured in a collision Monday with right fielder Jordan Walker. Prospect Victor Scott will be the opening-day starter in center field. Carlson’s injury is the latest setback to the Cardinals’ outfield. Tommy Edman was originally expected to start in center field. He is on the IL with a wrist injury. Left fielder Lars Nootbaar received the same designation because of fractured ribs.

