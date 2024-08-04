Cardinals place CF Michael Siani on IL, recall OF Victor Scott II

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed rookie center fielder Michael Siani on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and recalled outfielder Victor Scott II from Triple-A Memphis. The speedy Siani is batting .256 with two homers, 18 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 101 games. The 25-year-old was injured during his second at-bat of Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Manager Oliver Marmol wasn’t sure how much time Siani would miss.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.