Cardinals place Arenado and Contreras on injured list, ending their seasons

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Willson Contreras have been placed on the 10-day injured list by the St. Louis Cardinals, officially ending their seasons. Arenado was sidelined by lower back spasms while Contreras has left wrist tendinitis. The Cardinals, who are last in the NL Central, were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night. Arenado, an All-Star for the eighth time this season, hit .266 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs. Contreras, in his first season with the Cardinals, hit .264 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.