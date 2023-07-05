Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner on the injured list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was lifted in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 15-2 loss to Miami after giving up consecutive one-out walks. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits. Knizner, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin area injury after he was hit by a foul ball in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. He finished the half inning and was replaced by Willson Contreras.

