Cardinals OL Will Hernandez out for the season after suffering knee injury vs. 49ers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez is out for the season because of a knee injury he suffered in the team’s 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the extent of the injury on Monday, saying Hernandez would go on injured reserve. The 29-year-old has started 33 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons as a mainstay at right guard. The Cardinals are already playing without starting right tackle Jonah Williams, who is on IR with a knee injury.

