Cardinals OL Will Hernandez out for the season after suffering knee injury vs. 49ers

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball as Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez is out for the season because of a knee injury he suffered in the team’s 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the extent of the injury on Monday, saying Hernandez would go on injured reserve. The 29-year-old has started 33 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons as a mainstay at right guard. The Cardinals are already playing without starting right tackle Jonah Williams, who is on IR with a knee injury.

