Cardinals manager questions O’Neill’s effort in key play

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol questioned outfielder Tyler O’Neill’s effort after he was thrown out at home during a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. With St. Louis trailing 4-1 with two out in the seventh inning, O’Neill attempted to score on Brendan Donovan’s pinch-hit liner to right. But O’Neill was cut down by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate. Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third on the sharply hit ball to Acuña. O’Neill acknowledged a tense conversation with Marmol about the play, but disagreed with the criticism of his effort.

