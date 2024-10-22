Cardinals lose LB Dennis Gardeck for the rest of the season after torn ACL in win vs. Chargers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense absorbed another tough setback with the news that linebacker Dennis Gardeck will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Tuesday. Gardeck was injured early in the second half in Arizona’s 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the third time the linebacker has suffered a torn ACL, including once in 2020 and another in high school. It’s the fourth season-ending injury for a prominent Arizona defensive player.

