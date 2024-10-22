Cardinals lose LB Dennis Gardeck for the rest of the season after torn ACL in win vs. Chargers

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason, right, runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense absorbed another tough setback with the news that linebacker Dennis Gardeck will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Tuesday. Gardeck was injured early in the second half in Arizona’s 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the third time the linebacker has suffered a torn ACL, including once in 2020 and another in high school. It’s the fourth season-ending injury for a prominent Arizona defensive player.

