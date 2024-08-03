Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari will have season-ending surgery for knee injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Ojulari’s injury on Saturday and said the second-year player would need season-ending surgery. The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Ojulari played in all 17 games during his rookie season, finishing with four sacks. He was a second-round pick in the 2023 draft out of LSU.

