Cardinals lament missed opportunities in 34-20 loss to Bengals

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) looks away after throwing an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals answered an early 10-point deficit and also responded to a Cincinnati touchdown with one of their own in the second half. In position to pull out a win, the Cardinals had trouble getting out of their own way. Quarterback Josh Dobbs had three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown just before halftime. Arizona also turned the ball over on downs deep in Cincinnati’s end and had a hard time keeping up with Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals’ top target had a team-record 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

