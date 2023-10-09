Cardinals lament missed opportunities in 34-20 loss to Bengals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals answered an early 10-point deficit and also responded to a Cincinnati touchdown with one of their own in the second half. In position to pull out a win, the Cardinals had trouble getting out of their own way. Quarterback Josh Dobbs had three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown just before halftime. Arizona also turned the ball over on downs deep in Cincinnati’s end and had a hard time keeping up with Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals’ top target had a team-record 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

