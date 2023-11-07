Cardinals’ Kyler Murray activated from PUP list, still on track for return

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals activated Kyler Murray from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, opening the door for him to make his return from a knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The move was expected, but still significant, considering Murray has missed roughly 11 months with a torn ACL that he suffered last season in a game against the New England Patriots. The 26-year-old was designated to return on Oct. 18, giving the Cardinals 21 days to promote him to the active roster. First-year coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Murray would start against the Falcons if he has a good week of practice.

