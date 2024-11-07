Cardinals, Jets both on the upswing as they prepare to meet in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have looked like a different team over the past few weeks, winning three straight games for the first time since 2021 to ascend into first place in the NFC West. The New York Jets might have found some momentum with last week’s impressive win as well. Jets veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers said beating the Texans 21-13 last week provided some much-needed relief for his team following a brutal five-game losing streak, but now isn’t the time to get complacent. Cardinals Kyler Murray said he’s been a longtime admirer of Rodgers’ abilities and sounded a lot like the veteran quarterback when describing how his team couldn’t ease up.

