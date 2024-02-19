Cardinals hoping to bounce back from 2023 along with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt found a positive in the St. Louis Cardinals’ worst season since 1990. More time to prepare for 2024. St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol repeated the message he delivered when pitchers and catchers reported last week: forget 2023 and focus on this year. St. Louis went 71-91, its worst record since 70-92 in 1990. Goldschmidt, who turned 36 in September, hit .268 with 25 homers and 80 RBIs, down from the .317 average, 35 homers and 115 RBIs that earned him the 2022 NL MVP award.

