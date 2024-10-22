Cardinals hire Robert Cerfolio away from Guardians to oversee player development and performance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals continued the makeover of their front office by hiring Robert Cerfolio away from the Cleveland Guardians to serve as their assistant general manager in charge of player development and performance. Last month, the Cardinals announced that Chaim Bloom would replace longtime president of baseball operations John Mozeliak after the 2025 season. The expectation is that Bloom would spend the upcoming offseason and season overseeing a reset of the Cardinals’ player development program after they missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

