Cardinals hire ex-Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom as adviser to president John Mozeliak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals hired Chaim Bloom as an adviser to John Mozeliak, their president of baseball operations, on Monday after the longtime front-office executive was fired by the Boston Red Sox last September. Bloom spent 15 years in the baseball operations department in Tampa Bay, helping to build the small-market club into a perennial contender, before taking over in October 2019 as Boston’s chief baseball officer. The 40-year-old Bloom helped lead Boston to the 2021 AL Championship Series before the club slid to its third last-place finish in four seasons last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.