Cardinals hire Brown and Jay as coaches, lure Cerfolio away from Guardians for front-office role

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have continued their offseason makeover by hiring Brant Brown and former outfielder Jon Jay as coaches and luring Robert Cerfolio away from the Guardians to be their assistant general manager for player development and performance. Brown will serve as the St. Louis hitting coach and Jay will have an unspecified role on the coaching staff. Willie McGee, who has been a Cardinals coach since 2018, will transition into a role as special assistant to John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations. The team said other changes to the coaching staff will be announced soon.

