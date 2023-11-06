Cardinals get RHP O’Brien in trade with Mariners, claim versatile Young off waivers from Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Riley O’Brien from the Seattle Mariners for cash and claimed utilityman Jared Young off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday to fill out their 40-man roster. The 28-year-old O’Brien was an All-Star for Triple-A Tacoma last season, going 2-5 with a 2.29 ERA. He was assigned to Triple-A Memphis but will have a chance to compete for a job with the big league club in spring training. Young appeared in 16 games for the Cubs last season. He hit .186 with two homers and eight RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.