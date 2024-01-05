Cardinals get RHP Andrew Kittredge from Rays for OF Richie Palacios

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Richie Palacios in an attempt to fortify their bullpen, which was a major contributor to a disappointing 2022 season. The 33-year-old Kittredge was an All-Star in 2021, when he appeared in a career-high 57 games with a 1.88 ERA. He missed parts of the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but Kittredge finished 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 games down for the Rays this past season, helping them earn a postseason berth. Palacios hit .258 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 32 games for St. Louis last season.

