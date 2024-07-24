Cardinals’ Gannon studies 19th century to see if team can capitalize on 2023 momentum

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches players work out during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals started to look like a halfway decent NFL franchise toward the end of last season. Now they hope that will translate into a better 2024. The Cardinals training camp opened on Wednesday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona finished with a 4-13 record last season, but played much better after quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a knee injury that sidelined the two-time Pro Bowler for roughly 11 months. The Cardinals are in a good spot as training camp opens. Pretty much everyone is healthy and there are no major contract issues to resolve in the coming weeks.

