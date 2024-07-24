Cardinals’ Gannon studies 19th century to see if team can capitalize on 2023 momentum

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals started to look like a halfway decent NFL franchise toward the end of last season. Now they hope that will translate into a better 2024. The Cardinals training camp opened on Wednesday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona finished with a 4-13 record last season, but played much better after quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a knee injury that sidelined the two-time Pro Bowler for roughly 11 months. The Cardinals are in a good spot as training camp opens. Pretty much everyone is healthy and there are no major contract issues to resolve in the coming weeks.

