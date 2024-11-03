Cardinals forced to close roof against Bears after hail in second quarter

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals opted to open the roof at State Farm Stadium for their game against the Chicago Bears. Of course it hailed. Rain started early in the second quarter, picked up to a downpour and turned to hail, forcing the Cardinals to close the roof. It takes about 12 minutes for the roof to close, and the rain had mostly dissipated by the time it finished. The brief weather change did not affect play on the field, though some fans under the opening in the roof headed up the stairs get out of the rain. The Cardinals typically keep the roof closed early in the season when it’s still hot in the desert, often opening it later in the season when it cools.

