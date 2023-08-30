Cardinals enter new era with Gannon while eagerly awaiting return of QB Kyler Murray

Not much is expected of these Cardinals after a terrible 2022 season that produced wholesale changes on the coaching staff, in the front office and on the roster. New coach Jonathan Gannon was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles the past two seasons, helping them reach the Super Bowl last season. This is a rebuilding year as new GM Monti Ossenfort stacks draft picks for 2024 and the franchise awaits the return of quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from last season’s knee injury.

