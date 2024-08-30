Cardinals designate OF Tommy Pham for assignment, recall Jordan Walker

NEW YORK (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have designated Tommy Pham for assignment. Friday’s move ends the outfielder’s second stint with the team after one month. The Cardinals recalled outfielder Jordan Walker, who had a strong rookie season in 2023 before struggling this year. Pham was acquired along with starting pitcher Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox on July 29 as part of a three-team trade that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers. Pham hit a grand slam in his first game for the Cardinals but was 2 for 28 in his last 10 games.

