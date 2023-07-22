Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras departs with right hip tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras left their game against the Chicago Cubs because of right hip tightness. Contreras drove in two runs against his former team. He hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and then was replaced by Iván Herrera behind the plate before the Cubs batted in the sixth. The Cardinals say Contreras is day to day.

