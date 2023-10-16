Cardinals can’t close again, outscored 20-0 after halftime in loss at Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The second half has become a problem for the Arizona Cardinals. After surprising the NFL with their competitive play through the first three weeks of the season, the overhauled Cardinals are now struggling to stay in games after halftime, with it happening again in their 26-9 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 1-4 Cardinals were outscored 20-0 in the third and fourth quarters. In their past three losses at San Francisco, against Cincinnati and now at Los Angeles, they have been outscored 51-12 in the second half.

