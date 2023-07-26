Cardinals begin first camp under new coach Jonathan Gannon, eagerly await QB Murray’s return

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks during an NFL football press conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the team's training facility in Tempe, Ariz. The Cardinals open their first training camp with new coach Jonathan Gannon. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Mariani]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan Gannon began his first camp as the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray was also in attendance, though it’s unclear when he might return from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered last season. The Cardinals opened training camp at State Farm Stadium, shielded from the 115-degree weather that has baked central Arizona over the past few weeks. Murray and veteran tight end Zach Ertz were among the players who started camp on the physically unable to perform list.

