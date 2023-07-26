Cardinals begin first camp under new coach Jonathan Gannon, eagerly await QB Murray’s return

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan Gannon began his first camp as the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray was also in attendance, though it’s unclear when he might return from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered last season. The Cardinals opened training camp at State Farm Stadium, shielded from the 115-degree weather that has baked central Arizona over the past few weeks. Murray and veteran tight end Zach Ertz were among the players who started camp on the physically unable to perform list.

