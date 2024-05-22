Cardinals beat Orioles 5-4 and 3-1 to earn first series sweep this season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brendan Donovan doubled home two runs and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

The game had a 1 hour, 25 minute rain delay.

Nolan Gorman homered and drove in all three St. Louis runs, and Lance Lynn pitched six solid innings to help the Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 earlier Wednesday. The game was suspended because of rain after a 91-minute delay Tuesday night with the teams tied 1-1 in the middle of the sixth inning.

It was the first series sweep this season for the Cardinals, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

The Orioles had gone 106 consecutive regular-season series without being swept. Baltimore had just eclipsed the 1903-05 New York Giants for the third-longest streak in MLB history.

Members of the Busch Stadium grounds crew rush to unfurl the tarp as a storm approaches at the start of a rain delay during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson

Neither starter returned after the delay in the second game. John Means allowed one hit in three innings with two walks and a strikeout for Baltimore.

Kyle Gibson, who was a member of the 2023 American League East champion Orioles that notched a 101-61 record, gave up five hits but no earned runs in four innings. In his only season at Baltimore in 2023, Gibson recorded a career-high 15 victories and led the Orioles staff with 192 innings pitched.

John King (1-1) picked up the win with two innings of no-hit work. Rookie reliever Ryan Fernandez pitched the ninth for his first save despite giving up two hits and a run on a sacrifice fly.

St. Louis was helped by two errors in a three-run sixth off Cole Irvin (4-2). Nolan Arenado led off with a single. With one, shortstop Gunnar Henderson booted a possible double-play grounder by Dylan Carlson. Donovan followed with a two-run double. Donovan took third on the throw home. Catcher James McCann’s tried to throw him out but his throw was wild to Ramón Urías. Donovan dashed home and scored on a head-first slide to give St. Louis a 4-3 lead.

An error in the third inning by Arenado led to three unearned runs. It was the ninth consecutive game the Cardinals have committed an error. Urías led off with a single. Arenado muffed a grounder hit by McCann. Henderson singled home Urías and McCann scored on a fielder’s choice. Anthony Santander’s single scored Henderson.

Masyn Winn extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a two-out double in the the fifth inning.

Winn hit his second homer of the season in the seventh off Irvin. St. Louis has homered in a season-high 10 straight games, their longest streak since a 12-game streak in 2022.

Lynn (2-2) allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out five while pitching six innings Tuesday night.

“It’s different,” Lynn said about earning the win on a day after he pitched. “Last night, I threw the ball well. I was in a good spot to keep going, but rain said otherwise.”

Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero combined to pitch two innings of scoreless relief. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth to earn his 15th save to tie Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase for the major league lead.

Jacob Webb (0-3) walked Alec Burleson in the bottom of the sixth, and Gorman blasted his eighth home run of the season off left-handed reliever Keegan Akin to put St. Louis ahead 3-1.

“Big left on left homer there,” said Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, who was ejected in the bottom of the third inning of the second game. “He took a really nice swing to get us up and then our pen did a phenomenal job of finishing that game. JoJo did his job, Kittredge and Helsley closing the door there. It was a really good start yesterday to give us a shot to be in position to win today.”

Kyle Bradish allowed one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out six.

“We had three hits,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s hard to win when you only have three hits.”

The Orioles capitalized on an error in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 1. Kyle Stowers reached base on a ball that bounced off Gorman’s glove for an error and scored on Jorge Mateo’s double to left field.

Gorman hit an RBI double to center field that bounced off Mateo’s glove on the warning track to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the second.

ROSTER MOVES Orioles: Added LHP Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Cardinals: Added RHP Chris Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Keynan Middleton (right forearm flexor strain) is scheduled to pitch in consecutive games for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday or Thursday. The Cardinals could activate him from the injured list prior to Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 3.15 ERA) faces Chicago White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger (0-2, 5.56) on Thursday. Rodriguez returned from the injured list to allow one hit over six innings before leaving with a 2-0 lead against Seattle. Clevinger allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland in his start that was on May 11.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (3-5, 5.77) faces the visiting Chicago Cubs, who have not named a stater, on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.