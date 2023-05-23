Cardinals’ Arenado and Marmol ejected against Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the third inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds after plate umpire Will Little angered them with his strike zone. Little called a strike on a 1-0 cutter that appeared to be above the strike zone, then called a strike on a cutter on the low, inside corner. Arenado rounded into an inning-ending double play and was ejected as he headed back to the dugout.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.