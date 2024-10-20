Cardinals are a team with flaws, but QB Kyler Murray’s play isn’t one of them

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray still believes the Cardinals are on the right track despite a 2-4 record this season. Murray has been a steadfast supporter of second-year coach Jonathan Gannon as the two embark on their first Monday night game together when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. Six years after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick after winning the Heisman at Oklahoma, Murray is in his NFL prime. Murray said on an ESPN podcast this week that he feels this is the best he’s played through six games and the stats largely back that claim. He ranks No. 8 in quarterback rating, just behind Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud and ahead of others such as two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.