Cardinals and Cubs balance fun and business ahead of weekend London series

LONDON (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross says players do better “when they’re having fun.” There was plenty of that Friday when the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals held workouts at London Stadium ahead of a two-game weekend series. Shaking off jet lag, players in batting practice took aim for the outfield seats that spell out “West Ham” in the home of the Premier League club as MLB returns to the British capital. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played the first London series four years ago. The laid-back vibe — Formula One drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took BP — will be replaced with a more serious tone Saturday as both the Cardinals and Cubs resume their pursuit of the red-hot Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.

