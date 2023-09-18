Cardinals allow big rally by Giants, blow chance for first win with coach Gannon, QB Dobbs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals blew a great chance to get their first win under new coach Jonathan Gannon and stopgap quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Arizona squandered a 21-point third-quarter lead and lost 31-28 to the New York Giants. The Cardinals led 20-0 at halftime and 28-7 in the third quarter as they fell to 0-2. James Conner finished with 106 yards on 23 carries and Dobbs was solid, but Arizona’s offense bogged down in the second half.

