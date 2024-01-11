Cardinals agree with Dylan Carlson at $2.35 million, exchange salary figures with Tommy Edman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and outfielder Dylan Carlson agreed to a $2.35 million, one-year contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, though the club could not reach a deal with versatile Tommy Edman. The 25-year-old Carlson has long been considered one of the Cardinals’ top young players, but is coming off a disappointing and injury-filled season in which he hit just .219 with five homers and 27 RBIs. The club still views him as an important piece of its future, though, and he will find time in the outfield behind Edman, Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbar.

