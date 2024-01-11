Cardinals agree at $2.35M with Dylan Carlson; will exchange salary figures with Tommy Edman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and outfielder Dylan Carlson agreed to a $2.35 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, though the club could not reach a deal with versatile Tommy Edman and will exchange salary figures with him. The 25-year-old Carlson has long been considered one of the Cardinals’ top young players, but he is coming off a disappointing and injury filled season in which he hit just .219 with five homers and 27 RBIs. The club still views him as an important piece of their future, though, and he will find time in the outfield behind Edman, Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbar.

