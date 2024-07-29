Cardinals add starter in a 3-team, 7-player trade, Royals also add pitcher day before trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals added starting pitcher Erick Fedde and the Kansas City Royals acquired veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen as playoff contenders made deals the day before MLB’s trade deadline. Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham were traded Monday from the lowly White Sox to the Cardinals as part of a three-team deal involving seven players. Chicago also sent hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech to the NL West-leading Dodgers. Los Angeles also acquired utilityman Tommy Edman from the Cardinals, and the Dodgers sent three infield prospects to Chicago. Seattle made another significant move acquiring veteran Justin Turner from Toronto for a minor leaguer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.