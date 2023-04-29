Cardinals active on trades again, beef up defense with picks

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals selected LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari with the No. 41 overall pick following another trade by first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort. The Cardinals needed help with their pass rush after J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen signed with the Broncos during free agency. The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Ojulari played in 11 games last season for the Tigers, finishing with 58 tackles, including 8 1/2 for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.

