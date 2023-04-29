Cardinals active on trades again, beef up defense with picks

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals selected LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari with the No. 41 overall pick following another trade by first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort. The Cardinals needed help with their pass rush after J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen signed with the Broncos during free agency. The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Ojulari played in 11 games last season for the Tigers, finishing with 58 tackles, including 8 1/2 for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.

