Cardinals activate OF Lars Nootbaar from injured list

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have activated outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list. Nootbaar had jammed his left thumb sliding into third base in the Cardinals’ season opener on March 30. Nootbar is in Saturday’s lineup against the Pirates at home batting seventh and playing center field. St. Louis has optioned infielder-outfielder Juan Yepez to Triple-A Memphis.

