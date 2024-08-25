Cardiff player cut by falling advertising screen a day after ball boy incident

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — A Cardiff player cut his leg when an advertising screen fell on him under pressure from fans as the team was celebrating a goal in a Welsh derby at Swansea in the second division of English soccer. The incident came a day after two West Ham players had to pull a ball boy out from underneath a collapsed advertising screen during a goal celebration in a Premier League game at Crystal Palace, and led Cardiff assistant coach Omer Riza to question whether there was enough security at the game. Ollie Tanner had to have a cut on his leg treated after he set up the equalizer in a 1-1 draw but was then injured during the ensuing celebrations as Cardiff fans behind the goal ran toward the players and the advertising screens gave way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.