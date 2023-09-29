Cardell Williams throws for 3 TDs, runs for a fourth, to lead Tulsa past Temple 48-26

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cardell Williams threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tulsa to a 48-26 win over Temple to open America Athletic Conference play. While Williams was 14-of-17 passing for 244 yards and ran for another 90 yards, the Golden Hurricanes smothered the Owls offense with two turnovers and three stops on fourth down. Tulsa’s offense piled up 533 yards behind Williams. He got the team off to a good start with 10- and 27-yard touchdown passes to Marquis Shoulders in the first quarter.The Owls found the end zone on E.J. Warner’s three-yard pass to Amad Anderson Jr. late in the third quarter. Warner was 27 of 39 for 269 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.